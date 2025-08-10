Them Intro Psychedelic Enigma Concept Album With 'Catatonia' Lyric Video

Them have unveiled a lyric video for their brand new single "Catatonia". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Psychedelic Enigma," which will arrive on October 24th. Atom Splitter sent over the following details:
There is a subtle arc of suspense on the new Them concept album Psychedelic Enigma. It brings to mind legendary horror movie classics: The power metal recording kicks off with extremely tough, brutal, and fast-paced numbers, spinning an enigmatic storyline around its mysterious protagonist and only revealing his secret. This technique is similar to the blockbusters The Others (featuring Nicole Kidman) or The Sixth Sense (featuring Bruce Willis) - where the grand finale is nothing short of epic.
The content picks up where its predecessors - Sweet Hollow (2016), Manor Of The Se7en Gables (2018), Return To Hemmersmoor (2020), and Fear City (2022) - have left off but with just as much musical power.
"Psychedelic Enigma not only includes some of the rawest and most fast-paced tracks of our career to date, but also a number of sound experiments and technical masterpieces," guitarist Markus Ullrich says. He tips his hat to legendary sound engineer Randy Burns (Megadeth, Kreator, Possessed), saying, "Randy has given our new material that ultra-aggressive sound, and when an icon like him does that kind of thing, he of course has good reasons for it."
No doubt about it, Psychedelic Enigma sees Ullrich, vocalist KK Fossor, guitarist Markus Johansson (Sylencer, 4ARM), bassist Alexander Palma, and keyboardist Richie Seibel (Lanfear, Ivanhoe) raise their energy level even higher.
"For us, it's not a change in style but a conscious step towards greater dynamics and stronger extremes," explains the band.
