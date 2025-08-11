The Moody Blues in The Studio For 'A Question Of Balance' Anniversary

The 55th anniversary of The Moody Blue's "A Question Of Balance" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: Recalling the days prior to August 1970's release A Question of Balance, the Moody Blues' sixth album in only three years (!), bassist/songwriter John Lodge and drummer Graeme Edge reveal that their first US concert tour was somewhat less than guaranteed.

"We had the (New York City) Fillmore East at the beginning booked and the (San Francisco) Fillmore West at the end," Lodge remembers. "In between was a mad dash of U-Haul trucks and trying to fill in the rest of the country." Moody Blues drummer confesses, "We didn't actually play behind chicken wire, but we probably should have!"

By August 1970 when The Moody Blues released A Question of Balance, the only thing that rivaled their prolific musical output was their supernova of fame. A Question of Balance hinted at the rags-to-riches rocket they found themselves astride, and the bounty of strong songs and straight-forward arrangements reflected it as well in the tracks "Question", "How Is It We Are Here?", "It's Up to You", and the irresistible "Melancholy Man".

Moody Blues mainstays Justin Hayward, John Lodge, and the late drummer Graeme Edge all walk the tightrope of rock history here In the Studio with my classic rock interview on the fifty-fifth anniversary of the #1 UK-seller, #3 US A Question of Balance. -

Stream the episode here

Related Stories

The Moody Blues' John Lodge 'Singer in a Rock and Roll Band' Dates Announced

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Launching Singer in a Rock and Roll Band Tour

Justin Hayward & Mike Batt Share New Orchestral Recording Of 'Life In A Northern Town'

Justin Hayward Expands The Blue World Tour

News > Moody Blues