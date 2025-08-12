Veteran Canadian metal band Kick Axe have shared the sad news that founding guitarist Larry Gillstrom passed away earlier this month after a battle with cancer.
The band shared the following: It is with heavy hearts we must announce the sudden passing of Larry Gillstrom on Monday, August 4th 2025. Larry maintained a positive and upbeat attitude as he quietly fought a courageous battle with cancer, all while performing live shows with Kick Axe in 2024.
Along with Kick Axe performances in Calgary and Winnipeg; Larry's final show was on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024 in his beloved hometown of Regina, where it all began.
Larry and the band were working on a new Kick Axe album until the very end.
Larry was truly a wonderful, inspirational person and musician who will be missed by his family, band mates, friends and fans worldwide.
Details of a celebration of life will be provided at a later date.
In honour of Larry, please crank up your favourite Kick Axe song or album.
... and of course Stay On The Road To Rock Forever!
(The Gillstrom and Kick Axe families respectfully ask for privacy during this time of personal grief)"
Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows- Kick Axe Guitarist Larry Gillstrom Passes Away- Depeche Mode: M Coming To Theaters and IMAX- more
Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan At Red Rocks- My Chemical Romance Expand The Black Parade Tour- Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams- more
Nate Smith Scores Fourth Straight No. 1 With 'Fix What You Didn't Break'- Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum To Livestream Band Together Texas - more
Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour Book- Chance the Rapper Launching And We Back Tour- KPop Demon Hunters' 'Golden' Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart- more
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Memphis May Fire Launching New Leg Of The Shapeshifter Tour
Mayday Parade Announce 'Sad' Album With 'Under My Sweater' Video
Maps Shares 'Chapter One' From Long-Lost Soundtrack 'Welcome To The Tudor Gate'
Militarie Gun Share 'B A D I D E A' Video To Announce New Album
WOLFHEART Herald Draconian Darkness II With 'Carnivore' Video
Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows
Depeche Mode: M Coming To Theaters and IMAX
GWAR To Invade Good Things Festival 2025 In Australia