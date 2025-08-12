Kick Axe Guitarist Larry Gillstrom Passes Away

Veteran Canadian metal band Kick Axe have shared the sad news that founding guitarist Larry Gillstrom passed away earlier this month after a battle with cancer.

The band shared the following: It is with heavy hearts we must announce the sudden passing of Larry Gillstrom on Monday, August 4th 2025. Larry maintained a positive and upbeat attitude as he quietly fought a courageous battle with cancer, all while performing live shows with Kick Axe in 2024.

Along with Kick Axe performances in Calgary and Winnipeg; Larry's final show was on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024 in his beloved hometown of Regina, where it all began.

Larry and the band were working on a new Kick Axe album until the very end.

Larry was truly a wonderful, inspirational person and musician who will be missed by his family, band mates, friends and fans worldwide.

Details of a celebration of life will be provided at a later date.

In honour of Larry, please crank up your favourite Kick Axe song or album.

... and of course Stay On The Road To Rock Forever!

(The Gillstrom and Kick Axe families respectfully ask for privacy during this time of personal grief)"

