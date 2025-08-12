Mayday Parade Announce 'Sad' Album With 'Under My Sweater' Video

Mayday Parade have released a music video for their new single "Under My Sweater" to announce their new album, "Sad", which is the second part of their self-released album trilogy, that is set to be released on October 3rd.

"It's difficult to sing about a sweater without invoking Weezer, but that's part of what I love about this song," says vocalist Derek Sanders. "'Under My Sweater' wears its inspirations on its sleeve and feels both a part of old school nostalgic emo as well as something modern and a step forward for Mayday Parade."

We were sent these detaisl: Where Sweet delivered energetic anthems and expansive textures, Sad slows the tempo and deepens the mood. Once again produced by longtime collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount, part two of the new album leans into atmosphere and introspection while retaining the soaring melodies, sharp hooks, and emotional honesty that have defined the band's most enduring work.

From the heartbreak of "Promises" to the falsetto-laced balladry of "One Day At A Time" and the wistful nostalgia of "I Miss The 90s," Sad explores the softer edges of the band's sound. The release closes with the bold, multi-part suite "I Must Obey The Inscrutable Exhortations Of My Soul," a dynamic, genre-shifting track that ranks among their most ambitious recordings to date.

Following a career-defining, sold-out anniversary tour that drew over 70,000 fans across North America - and a triumphant main-stage return at the 30th anniversary of Vans Warped Tour, a full-circle moment for a band that got their start selling self-released CDs in those same sweltering parking lots - Sad marks the next chapter in Mayday Parade's new era of independence and creative freedom.

