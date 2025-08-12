Memphis May Fire Launching New Leg Of The Shapeshifter Tour

Memphis May Fire have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for the second leg of their The Shapeshifter Tour. The headline trek will feature support from Rain City Drive, Nevertel and If Not For.

The tour is set to get underway on November 17th in Pensacola, FL at the Vinyl Music Hall and will wrap up on December 16th in Fayetteville, AR at the Ozark Music Hall.

"The first leg of the Shapeshifter Tour was absolutely unforgettable, and we knew we had to keep it going," shares vocalist Matty Mullins. "We're beyond excited to announce L2g 2, hitting more cities and bringing along our friends in Rain City Drive, Nevertel, and If Not For Me. We can't wait to see y'all out there and make this next chapter of the tour even bigger than the first."

11/17 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

11/18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

11/20 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

11/21 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

11/22 - Richmond, VA - The National

11/23 - Washington DC - The Howard

11/25 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

11/26 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

11/28 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

11/29 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

11/30 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

12/1 - Madison, WI - Sylvee

12/3 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

12/5 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

12/6 - Missoula, MT - Wilma

12/7 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

12/9 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

12/10 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

12/11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Portal

12/12 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

12/14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

12/15 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

12/16 - Fayetteville, AR - Ozark Music Hall

Related Stories

Memphis May Fire Take Fans To 'The Other Side'

Memphis May Fire, New Years Day Lead Additions To Warped Tour

Memphis May Fire 'Overdose' With Blindside's Christian Lindskog

Memphis May Fire Announce 'Shapeshifter' Album With New Video

News > Memphis May Fire