Memphis May Fire Launching New Leg Of The Shapeshifter Tour

Memphis May Fire have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for the second leg of their The Shapeshifter Tour. The headline trek will feature support from Rain City Drive, Nevertel and If Not For.
The tour is set to get underway on November 17th in Pensacola, FL at the Vinyl Music Hall and will wrap up on December 16th in Fayetteville, AR at the Ozark Music Hall.
"The first leg of the Shapeshifter Tour was absolutely unforgettable, and we knew we had to keep it going," shares vocalist Matty Mullins. "We're beyond excited to announce L2g 2, hitting more cities and bringing along our friends in Rain City Drive, Nevertel, and If Not For Me. We can't wait to see y'all out there and make this next chapter of the tour even bigger than the first."
11/17 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
11/18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
11/20 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
11/21 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
11/22 - Richmond, VA - The National
11/23 - Washington DC - The Howard
11/25 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
11/26 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
11/28 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City
11/29 - Detroit, MI - Majestic
11/30 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
12/1 - Madison, WI - Sylvee
12/3 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
12/5 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
12/6 - Missoula, MT - Wilma
12/7 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
12/9 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
12/10 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
12/11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Portal
12/12 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
12/14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
12/15 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
12/16 - Fayetteville, AR - Ozark Music Hall
