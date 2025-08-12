Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows

The mystery metal band President have announced their inaugural U.S. "rallies". The two special bi-coastal concert performances will be taking place in Los Angeles and New York City this December.
The first show will be at The Gramercy Theatre in New York City on December 3rd, followed by the Los Angeles show on December 8th at the Roxy Theatre. Their camp sent out the following details:
"These are the only U.S. PRESIDENT appearances of 2025. A call to both coasts. A moment of unity. Volume is inevitable. Tickets will be available to mailing list subscribers from Wednesday, August 13 at 10am local time. General on-sale begins Friday, August 15 at 12pm ET. Attendance is not mandatory - but it is expected."
