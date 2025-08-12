.

Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows

08-12-2025
Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows

The mystery metal band President have announced their inaugural U.S. "rallies". The two special bi-coastal concert performances will be taking place in Los Angeles and New York City this December.

The first show will be at The Gramercy Theatre in New York City on December 3rd, followed by the Los Angeles show on December 8th at the Roxy Theatre. Their camp sent out the following details:

"These are the only U.S. PRESIDENT appearances of 2025. A call to both coasts. A moment of unity. Volume is inevitable. Tickets will be available to mailing list subscribers from Wednesday, August 13 at 10am local time. General on-sale begins Friday, August 15 at 12pm ET. Attendance is not mandatory - but it is expected."

Related Stories
Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows

Mystery Band PRESIDENT Announce Debut EP With 'Rage'

Jon Loba To Be Honored With 2025 CRB President's Award

Mystery Band PRESIDENT Share 'Fearless' New Song

Mystery Band President Introduce Themselves With 'In The Name Of The Father'

News > President

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows- Kick Axe Guitarist Larry Gillstrom Passes Away- Depeche Mode: M Coming To Theaters and IMAX- more

Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan At Red Rocks- My Chemical Romance Expand The Black Parade Tour- Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams- more

Day In Country

Nate Smith Scores Fourth Straight No. 1 With 'Fix What You Didn't Break'- Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum To Livestream Band Together Texas - more

-
Day In Pop

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour Book- Chance the Rapper Launching And We Back Tour- KPop Demon Hunters' 'Golden' Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart- more

Reviews

Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland

Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report

Latest News

Memphis May Fire Launching New Leg Of The Shapeshifter Tour

Mayday Parade Announce 'Sad' Album With 'Under My Sweater' Video

Maps Shares 'Chapter One' From Long-Lost Soundtrack 'Welcome To The Tudor Gate'

Militarie Gun Share 'B A D I D E A' Video To Announce New Album

WOLFHEART Herald Draconian Darkness II With 'Carnivore' Video

Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows

Depeche Mode: M Coming To Theaters and IMAX

GWAR To Invade Good Things Festival 2025 In Australia