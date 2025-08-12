Singled Out: Consequence of Energy's Freedom

Consequence of Energy just released their new single and video "Freedom", and to celebrate we asked Diego Ramos to tell us about the song, which comes from their forthcoming GGGarth Richardson produced and Dave Schiffman mixed debut album "We Are One". Here is the story:
"Freedom" was born from a moment of internal collapse. The world outside was buzzing with noise-post-pandemic confusion, political instability, digital overload-but inside, something was breaking. Michael Bianchi, our lead vocalist and lyricist, wrote the lyrics as a raw reflection of that fracture. Raised between Los Angeles and Italy, and now living in Chile, he carries a global lens. He wasn't writing from a single country's pain-he was writing from the shared illusion we all live in. The kind that tells you you're free while slowly numbing your will. That's what inspired the song: not a specific event, but a collective trance we've all agreed to participate in.
We recorded "Freedom" at Los Lobos Records, our studio in Punta de Lobos, Chile-a place where the ocean meets the forest, and where sound feels sacred. The rhythm section was built around ancestral percussion, handmade from native woods and recorded live in a wooden room that breathed with natural coastal reverb. That heartbeat became the foundation. We layered it with a mix of tube amps, vintage pedals, and a selection of classic synthesizers from the late '90s and early 2000s, including the Nord Lead 2, gear from Dave Smith, and other analog textures that gave the song its hypnotic, immersive character. We wanted to channel that era where music felt physical-where synths weren't just background, but living entities. But the most powerful moment came from a single vocal take-when Michael, mid-scream, broke. It wasn't planned. It wasn't perfect. But it was real. And it carried the pain and honesty the song needed.
Today, "Freedom" has become more than a track for us-it's a mirror. One we hold up not just to the world, but to ourselves. It challenges the listener to question comfort, obedience, and the illusion of choice. It's not about flags or ideologies. It's about the inner revolution-the one that happens in silence, when you realize how much of yourself you've given away. We see it now as a call to wake up, a sonic ritual for those who are ready to feel something deeper.
The band states: "We didn't write 'Freedom' to protest. We wrote it to wake ourselves up-and to remind others that maybe they're not as free as they think."
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Consequence of Energy Declare 'Freedom' With New Single
