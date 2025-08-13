Foreigner Launching Orchestral Tour

Foreigner have announced that they will celebrating their huge catalog of hit songs early next year when they launch an Orchestral Tour that will visit select U.S. cities in March of 2026.

The special dates will begin with a run of shows at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas that will kick off on March 6th and will continue on the 7th, 11th, 13th, and 14th.

They will then take the show on the road with stops in the California cities of Redding, Folsom, San Diego, Napa, and San Jose. Their camp sent over these details: The orchestral concerts are a celebration of the band's 50th anniversary and will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to experience their most popular hits with a 20-piece orchestra playing spectacular arrangements written by Juilliard cello virtuoso Dave Eggar and conductor Chuck Palmer. Eggar has performed, recorded and arranged for artists that include Coldplay, Paul Simon, Amy Winehouse, Beyonce and many more. It is an event not to be missed.

FOREIGNER's love for orchestral performance of their hit songs began in Switzerland in 2017 when they appeared in Lucerne with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, resulting in a TV special which can be seen on PBS TV. Subsequently, they toured the show internationally, culminating with a sold-out appearance at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

FOREIGNER ORCHESTRAL TOUR DATES:

3/6/26 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

3/7/26 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

3/11/26 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

3/13/26 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

3/14/26 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

3/17/26 Redding, CA Redding Civic Auditorium

3/18/26 Folsom, CA Harris Center - Stage One

3/20/26 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell

3/21/26 Napa, CA Uptown Theatre

3/22/26 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

