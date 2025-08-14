KISS React To Receiving 2025 Kennedy Center Honors

KISS have reacted to the news that they will be among those receiving the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, along with Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, and Michael Crawford at a ceremony on December 8th in Washington D.C.

All four original members of the band shared their reaction to the honor with TMZ. Gene Simmons said, "KISS is the embodiment of the American dream. We are deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honor."

Paul Stanley shared, "From our earliest days, KISS has embodied the American ideal that all things are possible and that hard work pays off. The prestige of the Kennedy Center Honors cannot be overstated and I accept this on behalf of the long legacy of KISS and all of the band members who helped create our iconic band."

Ace Frehley had this to say, "A dream come true that I never thought would materialize." And Peter Criss added, "I feel so blessed. This is the greatest honor of our career."

The band's longtime guitarist Bruce Kulick also took to social media with this reaction, "Let's congratulate Paul, Gene, Ace and Peter, for the announcement of being chosen for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors later this year! WOW! President Trump said KISS will be doing something special. It's exciting to wonder!!"

