Lorna Shore Debut 'Prison Of Flesh' Video

08-14-2025
Lorna Shore have released a David Brodsky directed music video for their new single "Prison Of Flesh". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me," which comes out September 12th.

Ramos had this to say about the new track, "This song is exactly what I imagine a lot of people expected of us to put out. We took all the heaviest stuff we had to create this incredibly dark, high-stress/tension song. I personally think the breakdown at the end of this is one of my favorites that we've ever written and I'm excited to see how people engage with this one.

"The lyrics for this song are about my family and our history of dementia. The idea that the world is falling apart, and about the fear of losing touch with reality. 'They're coming to get me' is my way of personifying 'demons' or something that makes you feel like you're losing pieces of yourself. The closer they get, the further detached you become until you're nothing but a husk of fear and delusion."

