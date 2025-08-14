Singled Out: LaureNicole's State Of Preservation

Raleigh, NC alt rockers LaureNicole just released their new EP "Preserve Love Here" and to celebrate they tell us about the song "State Of Preservation". Here is the story:

"State of Preservation" is an upbeat alt-pop/rock track that celebrates the power of self-preservation in a world full of distractions.

With its infectious, catchy chorus and driving guitars, the song encourages listeners to carve out a safe space for themselves, free from external pressures. It's a declaration of finding joy in the simple act of creating a personal sanctuary-one where you can simply be.

Melodic guitar solos and vibrant energy fuel the track, making it an uplifting reminder that happiness comes from within, and there's no need for regret when you choose to protect your peace.

