A Killer's Confession Rock Nirvana's 'Heart Shaped Box'

08-16-2025
A Killer's Confession have revealed their take on the classic Nirvana In Utero hit "Heart Shaped Box". The cover will appear on the band's forthcoming "Victim 2" album that is set to be released on September 19th.

Waylon Reavis had this to say about the new offering, "I've always loved Nirvana. Kurt Cobain was a huge influence in my youth, and I felt that he helped shape the music that we create today, and I wanted to do something that would honor his memory.

"We had been tossing around the idea of doing a cover song, but I needed it to fit into the concept. I felt like a Heart Shaped Box was the right choice. So I thought to myself what if this was the song that was playing in the killer's head and maybe it's a song that started to change him for the better."

