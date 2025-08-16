Singled Out: It's Karma It's Cool's 21st Century Meds

Alt-rockers It's Karma It's Cool just delivered their new single "21st Century Meds", from their forthcoming album "One Million Suburban Sunsets", and to celebrate vocalist Jim Styring tells us about the track. Here is the story:
The song is about living in this modern world, doing what it takes to get by and basically survive. We all need something to get us through these troubled times, so we all self medicate.
Be that with drugs (legal or otherwise), alcohol, or any addictive behavior, whatever it may be, we're all looking for that magic 'something'. But the song's not judgmental, I'm just saying 'look, this is how society has got us all, we're all hooked on one thing or another, numbing ourselves behind a wall of 21st century medication. Perhaps it's time to take a step back and look at ourselves
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
