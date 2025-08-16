The Acacia Strain Let Loose 'Holy Moonlight' Video

The Acacia Strain have premiered a music video for their new single "Holy Moonlight". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "You Are Safe From God Here", which will arrive on October 24th.

The band said of the new track and video, "Another song?! Already?! It's like we are putting out a record soon or something! (youaresafefromgodhereoctobertwentyfourth)".

They said of the upcoming album, "This record unapologetically The Acacia Strain; take that however you want. It's angry, it's sad, it's us. We made a record that made us feel uncomfortable. We hope it makes you feel the same way."

