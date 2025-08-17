Arjen Anthony Lucassen Shares 'Goddamn Conspiracy' Video

Arjen Anthony Lucassen has released his brand new single "Goddamn Conspiracy." The track is the 3rd offering from his forthcoming album, "Songs No One Will Hear", which will arrive on September 12th.
Arjen on the new single: "That's right... the new single 'Goddamn Conspiracy' from my upcoming solo album is a sharp contrast to the very emotional previous single 'We'll Never Know'! But by now, with me, you know you can expect the unexpected.
"'Goddamn Conspiracy' takes a semi-humorous look at all the conspiracy theories out there-flat Earth, fake moon landings, and now, in this concept, people who think the asteroid isn't real.
"Conspiracy theories are a hot topic in this unsettling age of AI and misinformation, where it's becoming increasingly difficult to know what's real and what's not. Enjoy the ride!"
