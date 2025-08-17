.

Arjen Anthony Lucassen Shares 'Goddamn Conspiracy' Video

08-17-2025
Arjen Anthony Lucassen Shares 'Goddamn Conspiracy' Video

Arjen Anthony Lucassen has released his brand new single "Goddamn Conspiracy." The track is the 3rd offering from his forthcoming album, "Songs No One Will Hear", which will arrive on September 12th.

Arjen on the new single: "That's right... the new single 'Goddamn Conspiracy' from my upcoming solo album is a sharp contrast to the very emotional previous single 'We'll Never Know'! But by now, with me, you know you can expect the unexpected.

"'Goddamn Conspiracy' takes a semi-humorous look at all the conspiracy theories out there-flat Earth, fake moon landings, and now, in this concept, people who think the asteroid isn't real.

"Conspiracy theories are a hot topic in this unsettling age of AI and misinformation, where it's becoming increasingly difficult to know what's real and what's not. Enjoy the ride!"

Related Stories
Arjen Anthony Lucassen Shares 'Goddamn Conspiracy' Video

News > Arjen Anthony Lucassen

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing Come Back Album In October- mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'- Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh- more

OneRepublic Get Retrospective- See Yellowcard's 'Bedroom Posters' Video- The Cranberries 'No Need To Argue' Expanded For 30th Anniversary- more

Day In Country

Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home'- Hear Alternative Version Of John Prine's 'Ain't Hurtin' Nobody'- Karley Scott Collins 'Girlfriend'-

-
Day In Pop

Ghostface Killah Delivers New Track 'Metaphysics'- Khalid Releases 'In Plain Sight' Video- Mariah The Scientist Shares 'Hearts Sold Separately' Album Trailer- more

Reviews

On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2

Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties

Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland

Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures

Latest News

Rome (ex-Sublime with Rome) Shares Debut Solo EP 'GEMINI' Details

Vicious Rumors Unleash 'Dogs Of War'

The Rods Set 'World On Fire' With New Single

Watch Love Ghost Unlock 'Spirit Box'

The Boy Detective Preview 'Disco Lunch' With 'Beth Truss' Video

MEGG Caps Her Vans Warped Tour Run With 'IDC' Video

mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'

Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh