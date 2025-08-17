Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh

Fans that attended the Oasis concert in Edinburgh at Murrayfield Stadium on August 12th literally made their presence known, breaking the band's previous seismic energy record.
Live Nation shared, "Oasis shook Edinburgh. This past Tuesday at Murrayfield Stadium, Oasis fans generated 261KW of seismic energy during the band's performance of 'Cigarettes and Alcohol,' shattering the band's 2009 record.
"The energy detected by the seismic monitoring stations is driven by the movement of the crowd jumping and dancing in time to the music, rather than the volume of the concert, with bigger, more energetic crowds generating larger signal." See the post here
