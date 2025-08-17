Rome (ex-Sublime with Rome) Shares Debut Solo EP 'GEMINI' Details

ROME (Rome Ramirez), the former frontman of Sublime with Rome, has announced that he will be releasing his debut solo EP titled, GEMINI on September 19, 2025. We were sent the following details:

Working together with powerhouse producer Dann Huff (Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Josh Groban, Carrie Underwood), ROME has been busy writing and recording his new music at La Grange Studios in Nashville. In addition to his new hit single, the EP also includes "Why Me?", "New Me", "Black & Blue (Nashville Mix)" and "Got It Good".

"This is the most fun I've ever had making music," says ROME. "It's the culmination of waking up every day and choosing to write something from the heart with my friends and family. Every note is intentional, every word means something real to me. The world is getting to know another side of me, and I couldn't be more excited."

GEMINI EP Tracklisting is as follows:

Why Me?

Slow & Easy (feat. Dirty Heads)

New Me

"Black & Blue (Nashville Mix)"*

Got It Good

