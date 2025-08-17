.

Rome (ex-Sublime with Rome) Shares Debut Solo EP 'GEMINI' Details

08-17-2025
Rome (ex-Sublime with Rome) Shares Debut Solo EP 'GEMINI' Details

ROME (Rome Ramirez), the former frontman of Sublime with Rome, has announced that he will be releasing his debut solo EP titled, GEMINI on September 19, 2025. We were sent the following details:

Working together with powerhouse producer Dann Huff (Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Josh Groban, Carrie Underwood), ROME has been busy writing and recording his new music at La Grange Studios in Nashville. In addition to his new hit single, the EP also includes "Why Me?", "New Me", "Black & Blue (Nashville Mix)" and "Got It Good".

"This is the most fun I've ever had making music," says ROME. "It's the culmination of waking up every day and choosing to write something from the heart with my friends and family. Every note is intentional, every word means something real to me. The world is getting to know another side of me, and I couldn't be more excited."

GEMINI EP Tracklisting is as follows:
Why Me?
Slow & Easy (feat. Dirty Heads)
New Me
"Black & Blue (Nashville Mix)"*
Got It Good

Related Stories
Rome (ex-Sublime with Rome) Shares Debut Solo EP 'GEMINI' Details

Ronnie Romero Announces 'Backbone' Album With Title Song Video

Watch PinkPantheress' 'Romeo' Video

David Gilmour 'Live At The Circus Maximus, Rome' In Cinemas & Imax Tickets On Sale

David Gilmour Releasing New Live Package and Concert Film

News > Rome

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing Come Back Album In October- mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'- Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh- more

OneRepublic Get Retrospective- See Yellowcard's 'Bedroom Posters' Video- The Cranberries 'No Need To Argue' Expanded For 30th Anniversary- more

Day In Country

Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home'- Hear Alternative Version Of John Prine's 'Ain't Hurtin' Nobody'- Karley Scott Collins 'Girlfriend'-

-
Day In Pop

Ghostface Killah Delivers New Track 'Metaphysics'- Khalid Releases 'In Plain Sight' Video- Mariah The Scientist Shares 'Hearts Sold Separately' Album Trailer- more

Reviews

On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2

Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties

Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland

Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures

Latest News

Rome (ex-Sublime with Rome) Shares Debut Solo EP 'GEMINI' Details

Vicious Rumors Unleash 'Dogs Of War'

The Rods Set 'World On Fire' With New Single

Watch Love Ghost Unlock 'Spirit Box'

The Boy Detective Preview 'Disco Lunch' With 'Beth Truss' Video

MEGG Caps Her Vans Warped Tour Run With 'IDC' Video

mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'

Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh