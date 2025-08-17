The Rods Set 'World On Fire' With New Single

The Rods have released a lyric video for their new single "World On Fire". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Wild Dogs Unchained", which will hit stores on September 5th.

David Feinstein says that "'World On Fire' is inspired by the state that our world is in right now. Wars, hunger, homelessness. It's about having faith that our world will get better and asking, "What can we do to help make that happen?"

They offered this description for the album, "Hooks, grooves, crafty, formidable, and rebellious are songwriting attributes that The Rods gladly embrace. On Wild Dogs Unchained, the veteran power trio continues their famed aural assault with songs like 'Eyes of a Dreamer' and 'Tears for the Innocent,' revealing heretofore unrealized musical melodicism, while re-tooled classics, 'Hurricane' and 'Wild Dogs Unchained,' percolate with renewed vigor.

"On Wild Dogs Unchained, the playing is harder, the grooving is heavier, and the singing more soulful than ever before. David 'Rock' Feinstein (guitar/vocals), Freddy Villano (bass), and Carl Canedy (drums) have crafted a definitive Rods album aimed at pleasing die-hard fans and new audiences alike."

