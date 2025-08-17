.

Vicious Rumors Unleash 'Dogs Of War'

08-17-2025
Vicious Rumors have released a music video for new single "Dogs Of War," a track that appears on their forthcoming album "The Devil's Asylum", which will arrive on August 29 worldwide (except Japan) .

Band founder Geoff Thorpe had the following to say about the brand new single, "The song is a classic Vicious Rumors mix of aggression and catchy melodies."

"Dogs Of War" follows the release of the previous singles from the "The Devil's Asylum", "Bloodbath" and "Crack The Sky In Half". Watch the new music video below:

