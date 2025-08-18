.

New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Broadcast Cancelled At Last Minute

08-18-2025
A new documentary about Ozzy Osbourne's final years was scheduled to premiere tonight (August 18th) on BBC, but the network has cancelled the broadcast at the last minute without explanation.

The news division of the BBC reported this morning, "The BBC had been due to air Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, filmed during the late singer's last years, on Monday evening, but has postponed the screening without giving reasons or a new transmission date."

From our original report about the documentary: According to the synopsis, the film is an hour-long "moving and inspirational account of the last chapter of Ozzy's life, told through unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family, including Sharon, Jack and Kelly.

"Filmed over three years, it captures the extraordinary roller-coaster of their lives as Sharon and Ozzy attempt to complete their long-held dream of moving back to the UK, Ozzy heroically battles to get fit enough to perform, and the family deal with the dramatic consequences of his ill-health."

Clare Sillery, BBC Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, said of the project, "We are honored to have had the opportunity to film with Ozzy and his family. The film captures an intimate glimpse into their journey as they prepare to return to the UK.

"It features family moments, humor, reflection and shows the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon. We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy's fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life."

