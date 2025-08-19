Why Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Debut Was Pulled

The BBC have explained the reason why they cancelled the premiere of the new Ozzy Osbourne documentary this week, was they received a request from the music legends family to "wait a bit" before broadcasting the film.
The Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home documentary, which chronicles Ozzy's final years, was originally scheduled to premiere on the BBC in the UK on Monday night, but was pulled from the schedule at the last minute.
The network has now explained the move. They shared, "Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly."
