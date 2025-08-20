Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event

.

08-20-2025
Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says in a new interview that he turned down an offer to take part in the band's upcoming KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas event.

The special event, which was originally billed as KISS Army Storms Vegas, to celebrate the anniversary of the band's KISS Army fan club, will be taking place on November 15th through 16th at Virgins Hotels Las Vegas.

Ace was asked about the special event by Guitar World and revealed that he was in fact asked to take part, but turned them down. He said, "They asked me and I declined," Ace tells Guitar World matter-of-factly. "There's no way I'm gonna be involved with that, you know? Their biggest mistake is that they should have done that at Madison Square Garden, not in Las Vegas in a 5000-seater, or whatever it is."

