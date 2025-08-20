Singled Out: Eleven Minutes Late's Caligo

Toronto-based alternative rock band Eleven Minutes Late just released their new single "Caligo", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
"Caligo" began with the idea of creating something upbeat and impossible not to dance to. Luis had been eager to build a track around a Latin dance groove, and once that foundation was set, the rest of the song began to take shape.
Vincent brought in a rhythm guitar with a wah effect, giving the track its infectious, dance-like feel. Alex followed with a grooving bass line that set the song's atmosphere, while Wasim added a playful indie-guitar lick that gave it character. With guidance from our producer, Simon Austin, we found the perfect vocal hook to tie it all together.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event- Sammy Hagar Reacts To David Lee Roth Mocking Eddie Van Halen Ghost Story- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Why Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Debut Was Pulled- Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover- Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening- more
Luke Bryan Scores His 32rd No. 1 Hit- Cam Launching The Slow Down Tour- The Steel Wheels Return With Indictment on Smartphone Culture- more
Haircut 100 Joining Howard Jones On Fall Tour- Alicia Keys Expands Unplugged Album For 20th Anniversary- Dijon Launching International Headline Tour- more
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event
Sammy Hagar Reacts To David Lee Roth Mocking Eddie Van Halen Ghost Story
Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama I'm Coming Home' Tabs Skyrocket With Guitarists
LEPROUS Share On The Spot Cover Of A-HA's 'Take on Me'
Tesla's Frank Hannon Takes Fans To The Mountains With 'Our Father's Love' Video
Chris Jobson Releasing 'Wish You Well' Album This Week
Laura Evans Takes Flight With 'Superman'
Singled Out: Eleven Minutes Late's Caligo