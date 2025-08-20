Singled Out: Eleven Minutes Late's Caligo

Toronto-based alternative rock band Eleven Minutes Late just released their new single "Caligo", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Caligo" began with the idea of creating something upbeat and impossible not to dance to. Luis had been eager to build a track around a Latin dance groove, and once that foundation was set, the rest of the song began to take shape.

Vincent brought in a rhythm guitar with a wah effect, giving the track its infectious, dance-like feel. Alex followed with a grooving bass line that set the song's atmosphere, while Wasim added a playful indie-guitar lick that gave it character. With guidance from our producer, Simon Austin, we found the perfect vocal hook to tie it all together.

