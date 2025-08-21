Mastodon Icon Brent Hinds Killed In Traffic Accident

We are sad to report that Brent Hinds, the founding guitarist and vocalist of Mastodon, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Atlanta, GA on Wednesday (August 20th). He was 51 years old.

The Atlanta Police Department state in the incident report: "Preliminary Information: On 08/20/25 around, 11:35pm, officers responded to an accident at the intersection of Memorial Dr. SE & Boulevard SE. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male who was involved in the collision.

"The male appeared to be operating a Harley Davidson during the time of collision. Medical personnel pronounced the male deceased. The other driver involved, a female who occupied a BMW SUV remained on scene.

"The APD Accident Investigations Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances. Preliminary investigation indicates the male was traveling West on Boulevard.

"The female operating the BMW SUV failed to yield while turning left and collided into the male victim who was operating the Harley Davidson. The investigation remains active at this time.

"Please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and can change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light."

Fans were shocked earlier this year when Hinds parted ways with the band after 25 years. The band said at the time, ""Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways.

"We're deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we've shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.

"We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road. - Mastodon"

Related Stories

Mastodon Offshoot Arcadea Share 'Exodus Of Gravity'

Mastodon Open Black Sabbath Farewell Show With 'Supernaut' Cover

Arcadea (feat. Mastodon's Brann Dailor) Preview 'The Exodus of Gravity'

Mastodon Play First Show Without Brent Hinds

News > Mastodon