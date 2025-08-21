Mastodon React To Brent Hinds' Death

Mastodon issued a statement reacting to the tragic news that founding guitarist Brent Hinds was killed in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday (August 21st) in Atlanta.

The band shared, "We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief... last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we've shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many.

" Our hearts are with Brent's family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone's privacy during this difficult time. RIP Brent."

Related Stories

Mastodon Play First Show Without Brent Hinds

Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds

Mastodon Brent Hinds Guests On High on Fire's Matt Pike's New Video

News > Brent Hinds