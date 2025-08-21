.

Mastodon React To Brent Hinds' Death

08-21-2025
Mastodon React To Brent Hinds' Death

Mastodon issued a statement reacting to the tragic news that founding guitarist Brent Hinds was killed in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday (August 21st) in Atlanta.

The band shared, "We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief... last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we've shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many.

" Our hearts are with Brent's family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone's privacy during this difficult time. RIP Brent."

Related Stories
Mastodon Icon Brent Hinds Killed In Traffic Accident

Mastodon Play First Show Without Brent Hinds

Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds

Mastodon Brent Hinds Guests On High on Fire's Matt Pike's New Video

News > Brent Hinds

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Mastodon's Brent Hinds Killed In Traffic Accident- The Beatles Anthology 2025 Coming This Fall- Ozzy Osbourne- Ghost- David Gilmour- more

Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event- Sammy Hagar Reacts To David Lee Roth Mocking Eddie Van Halen Ghost Story- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Day In Country

Blake Shelton Returning To The Colosseum at Caesars Palace For New Residency- Luke Bryan Scores His 32nd No. 1 Hit- Cam Launching The Slow Down Tour- more

-
Day In Pop

Jonas Brothers Reveal 'I Can't Lose' Video That Was Shot With Pixel 10 Pro XL- Dirty Dancing In Concert Global Tour Returning In 2026 Florence + the Machine- more

Reviews

RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona

On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2

Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties

Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland

Latest News

Queen's Brian May Joins The Struts For New Version Of 'Could Have Been Me'

Kickstarter Launched For Nine Inch Nails' 'The Downward Spiral' Covers Album

Arch Enemy 'Illuminate The Path' With New Video

Austin Meade Shares 'Honey Do Ya' Video

Tommy Emmanuel Announces New Album With 'Scarlett's World' Video

Maximo Park Marking A Certain Trigger 20th Anniversary With Reissue and Tour

Our Oceans Share 'Lost In Blue' Video

Mastodon React To Brent Hinds' Death