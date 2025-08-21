Our Oceans Share 'Lost In Blue' Video

Our Oceans have shared a music video for their new single "Lost in Blue". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Right Here, Right Now", which will arrive on October 24th.
Tymon Kruidenier had this to say about the new song, "'Lost In Blue' is a much more introspective and personal song, reminiscent of our debut album."I prefer not to divulge too much about my lyrics; I'd rather let the listener form their own interpretation.
"So, staying true to that, I'll leave the meaning open-ended and instead focus on the music. The musical embryo for this song actually came from Robin, specifically the alternating C major to B major progression. I built the rest of the song around that idea. For the instrumental section, I wanted to try something we hadn't done before: a dual bass/guitar solo.
"In line with the song's lyrical theme, I envisioned the bass and guitar parts dancing around each other, creating a sense of entanglement and interplay. It ultimately didn't end up sounding much like a traditional solo, but I love how it turned out regardless."
