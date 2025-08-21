Singled Out: Teenage Joans' My Heart's Dead

Pop punkers Teenage Joans just released their new single "My Heart's Dead", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the inspiration behind the track. Here is the story:

My Heart's Dead! is a song we're so excited to finally be putting out into the world, mostly because it's been such a DIY, at-home project from start to finish! We wrote it one afternoon using the bones of an old idea we had when we were thinking of covering Ke$ha's "Die Young" for triple j's Like A Version back in 2024. That cover never ended up happening, but we loved the vibe we had created and didn't want to let it go to waste.

So, we asked ourselves, "What if Ke$ha made a song with Blink-182?" and that's basically how "My Heart's Dead!" came to life. It turned into this playful, dramatic, tongue-in-cheek song about feeling like you'll never find love again but in a super over-the-top, kind of funny way. We wanted it to sound like one big emotional outburst but still be fun and easy to scream along to! There are three main vocal hooks that repeat and build throughout the track, and by the end, they all layer over each other for a huge singalong moment - which we have been so excited to play live!

The music video was another completely DIY moment for us! We came up with the idea to have this super nonchalant, fancy dinner party... but in the middle of Tahlia's field! We're sitting there flipping through a fake magazine with us on the cover (which we made ourselves) and the whole vibe is just not taking ourselves too seriously. We shot and edited the whole thing with the help of some of our friends, which made it even more special!

This song feels like such a reflection of who we are right now - having fun with our sound, making what we want to make, and doing it all with our own hands (and a little help from our mates)! We're proud of the chaos, the honesty, and the humour in this track, and we hope people scream it back at us just as dramatically as we wrote it!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

