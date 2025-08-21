The Devil Wears Prada Share Short Film And Announce New Album

The Devil Wears Prada have shared a new double single "Where the Flowers Never Grow" and "Wave" to celebrate their announcement that their ninth studio album "Flowers" will be released on November 14th.

Jeremy DePoyster had this to say, "'Where The Flowers Never Grow' is a song about the realization that no matter how good things get from the outside, there is a still a place of darkness in our minds... the place where flowers never grow.

"The hours spent away from the stage and the bright lights can be a lonely place. The lyrics are a reckoning with how you can receive everything you thought you wanted, but you still have to reckon with the intrusive thoughts of emptiness and old wounds that you're trying to find a way to heal. My hope is that anyone who hears the song feels seen, that they're not alone in the darkest corners of their mind, and that we're all trying to find a way forward."

The band have also shared a short film That Same Place Where The Flowers Never Grow. "Flowers is 20 years into a journey," DePoyster explains. "The highs, the lows, a reckoning with what it means be a human catapulting through the chaos that life throws at us continually. This is us at our peak, in songwriting, in raw and authentic lyricism and introspection, and a desperate attempt to connect with anyone else who feels the same way that we do."

