Ugly Kid Joe Expand Menace To Society For 30th Anniversary

Deko have announced that they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Ugly Kid Joe's "Menace To Society" with special reissues in late October. Chipster sent over the following details:

In 1995 Ugly Kid Joe released their 2nd full length record, Menace To Sobriety. A heavier and darker album than the predecessor, which fit the time, and Kerrang! Magazine called it "the album of year", yet the album received little to no promotion in the US, validating vocalist, Whitfield Crane's claim that their label was backing away from them.

30 years later Menace To Sobriety's true power is evident, without the bias of the times, and with the years having shown that many of the albums that were ignored by the labels prove to have much more life than the ones they spent their PR budgets on, Ugly Kid Joe may have recorded the heaviest and most consequential album of their careers. Menace saw the addition of drummer Shannon Larkin from Wrathchild America, and later of Godsmack, and his impact was obvious from the opening of the powerful lead off track "God". His playing propels the doom of the lead off single "Tomorrow's World", a track that shows how big of an influence Black Sabbath was on the band, and one of the stand outs on this album. The bands songwriting shines throughout this album, as does the musicianship, and of course the infamous Ugly Kid Joe sense of humor. "Milman's Son" shows the depth of the band's writing, and the different textures of Whit's voice from smooth to snarl, the melody is memorable and so are the lyrics, sincere, yet humorous. As the record rolls on we hear the powerful chemistry of the guitar duo of Dave Fortman and Klaus Eichstadt with riffs like "Clover" and the amazing "Jesus Rode A Harley", and the heavy and funky bass playing of Cordell Crockett.

View "Milkman's Son" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnQgmD3CS34

Deko is proud to bring this album back to vinyl for its first Official Repress in two different formats! The single album reissue is on Ugly Kid Joe Ghostly Green, and a double LP pressed at 45RPM on an explosive Orange A-Side / B-Side Splatter that comes in a gatefold, both featuring the bonus track "Slower Than Nowhere", which was not included on the US release of the album originally. Both in limited pressings!

Ugly Kid Joe was formed in 1989, and has released five full-length albums, two compilation albums and two EPs. They burst on to the scene with As Ugly as They Wanna Be (1991) and America's Least Wanted (1992), which were both certified double platinum by the RIAA; the former is notable for being the first EP to go platinum, and propelled by the hit songs "Everything About You", "Neighbor", "So Damn Cool" and the huge cover of "Cats In The Cradle". The band broke up in 1997, and after a 13 year absence, reformed, and have been recording and touring almost annually ever since, and they show no signs of slowing down.

This is a must have for Ugly Kid Joe fans and continues Deko Entertainment's mission to bring you some of the best reissues with the best sound quality and packaging from some of your favorite bands. Bringing some of these releases to vinyl for the first time including recent reissues from Union, Trapeze, Brian Setzer Orchestra, Dokken, Slaughter and Warrant. Pre-order here

