Sammy Hagar Announces Best Of All Worlds Live Album With 'Summer Nights' Stream

Sammy Hagar has announced that he will be releasing a new live album captured during his The Best Of All Worlds Las Vegas Residency on October 10th and is streaming the first single "Summer Nights".

The new album features Sammy joined by his band Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Kenny Aronoff, Rai Thistlethwayte and it was recorded during their hit 2025 Las Vegas Residency at Live At MGM.

Hagar said of the first single, "'Summer Nights' was one of the first songs we wrote for the 5150 record, on our very first day in the studio. Eddie played me that guitar riff and I just started singing 'summer nights and my radio,' and the rest of the lyrics just came out like a river of consciousness.

"I don't think there's a better theme song for a beautiful summer night, so it had to be the first track this summer from the live album." Stream it below:

