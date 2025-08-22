Singled Out: Sadistic Force's Abnormal Cruelties

Metal outfit Sadistic Force just released their new album "Morbid Odyssey" and to celebrate we asked James Oliver to tell us about the song "Abnormal Cruelties", which also appears on the band's VHS live release "Blastkrieg At Valhalla". Here is the story:

The idea for this song was to do something that was more straightforward black metal than any of our other songs. Sadistic Force has always essentially been a thrash band with black metal elements and influences. Our music is inspired by bands from the VHS era, whether that be Bathory, Slayer, or Immortal.

With the addition of a new drummer who cut his teeth on bestial black metal, brutal death metal, and other forms of extreme metal, we decided to have a go at doing a full on black metal song.

I, of course, couldn't help but add an Iron Maiden style gallop riff into the mix. The resulting song is an intense sonic journey of constantly changing riffs and styles. JP took it to the next level on drums and Mike added basslines that were inspired by Indian ragas, that to me sound appropriately menacing for the lyrical theme of the song, which is about witches rising up against The Inquisition with the help of our old pal Satan.

BLASTKRIEG AT VALHALLA is a limited edition VHS release of a show we played in December of 2024. For now, the song ABNORMAL CRUELTIES will be available to watch on YouTube, but the full concert video will remain exclusive to the physical tape. Eventually we'll drop the full thing online, but I want the real deal die-hard fans to get it first. This one is for the people who still collect, even if it's something that's considered "dead media", because the term dead media actually sounds pretty f***ing metal to me.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Sadistic Force