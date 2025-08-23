Mastodon Tribute Brent Hinds At First Show Since His Death

Mastodon's Brann Dailor paid tribute to their late founding guitarist Brent Hinds during their concert at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, AK on Friday night (August 22nd), after Hinds was killed in a motorcycle accident last week.

Dailor told the crowd, "We lost somebody very special to us yesterday. Brent Hinds, 25 years with us as our guitar player, one of the most creative, beautiful people that we've ever come across in this world, tragically left us. Very, very unfortunate. We loved him so, so, so very much. And we had the ups and downs of a 25-year relationship. You know what I mean? It's not always perfect, it's not always amazing, but we were brothers to the end. And we really loved each other and we made a lot, a lot of very beautiful music together. And I think that that's gonna stand the test of time, evidenced by you people here tonight.

"So we will continue to play Brent's beautiful, beautiful music that he helped us make, that we formed this band together and traveled the world together, slept in a van together, laid our heads down on beds of f***ing kitty litter, got way too drunk to remember anything the next day about a thousand, million times over and over again with the love that we shared and the beauty, all the audiences that we played, for all the stages we stepped on.

"I don't know. We're just at a loss for words. We're absolutely devastated and crushed to lose him and to be able to never have him back again. But you guys made it okay for us to come on stage and do this tonight. So that was for f***ing Brent, okay?! Thank you guys so much. We will see you real soon. Okay? I'm gonna give you guys some f***ing pieces of wood, okay? We love you.

Thank you, Alaska, for having us. It's the 50th state for us to cross off of our bucket list. So thank you for the amazing milestone and thank you for helping us get through that one. It was f***ing tough for us, but you guys are f***ing amazing, so thank you, thank you, thank you once again. We'll see you real soon, okay?! We love you, we love you, love you, love you so much. Good night."

