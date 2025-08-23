We Came As Romans Reveal 'One By One' Video

We Came As Romans have released a music video for their song "one by one" to celebrate the arrival of their new studio album, "ALL IS BEAUTIFUL...BECAUSE WE'RE DOOMED".

Frontman Dave Stephens had this to say about the single, "We first wrote One by One on an acoustic guitar with raw vocals, and right away we knew we had something special. Even though the rest of the song took time to shape, that initial spark carried us through and made the journey worth it.

"At its heart, the lyrics reflect the process of healing-acknowledging mistakes, facing flaws, and slowly piecing yourself back together, one by one. I couldn't be more excited to finally share this song and the story it tells with everyone."

Related Stories

We Came As Romans Ask 'Where Did You Go?' With New Video

We Came As Romans Announce New Album 'All Is Beautiful...Because We're Doomed'

We Came As Romans Reveal New Single 'No Rest For The Dreamer'

We Came As Romans Launching UK and Euro Tour This Fall

News > We Came As Romans