Furnace Fest Drop Ticket Prices Due To Low Sales

Ticket sales for this year's Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Al are low and organizers have lowered prices after being faced with the decision to cancel the festival all together.

This year's installment is scheduled to take place on October 3rd through 5th at Sloss Furnace and will feature sets from Knocked Loose, Jimmy Eat World, Dropkick Murphys, Kublai Khan TX, Comeback Kid, Drain, Zao, Counterparts, On Broken Wings, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Converge and more.

The festival's founder Chad Johnson took to social media to explain why they were forced to lower ticket prices. He shared, "Hey, guys. My name is Chad Johnson, and I started Furnace Fest 25 years ago right here in Birmingham, Alabama, as an expression of the local punk and hardcore scene, and with a desire to provide a space of belonging and connection for anybody and everybody, no matter how they viewed themselves or others or how they felt about religion or politics or anything else, it absolutely didn't matter. They were welcomed at Furnace Fest.

"So to bring some clarification to our post this morning, ticket sales are lower than where we would like them to be, but they are moving.

"So many of you already have supported us. So many of you already have joined on board. What we're trying to say is please continue that. And for anyone who hasn't already bought a ticket, would you, thanks to prices coming down now, would you consider buying one now instead of waiting to the end?

"That would be amazing. Your support means the world. We love you. We're thankful for you. Have a great day."

