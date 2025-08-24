Raven's John Gallagher Undergoes Brain Surgery

Metal veterans Raven have been forced to postpone their European Tour plans to allow frontman John Gallagher to recover from brain surgery after a Subdural Hematoma was discovered.
The band shared, "Raven lunatics, got some unfortunate news for you. We are very sad to say that we have to postpone the upcoming European Tour due to John's health. He was admitted to hospital with a massive headache on August 12th. Following a CAT scan, it was determined that he was suffering from a bleed on the brain, Subdural Hematoma.
"Surgery was planned for the next day, then a further, more invasive surgery was performed on the 19th. He is now doing good, but of course, needs to recuperate and will not be able to fly on a plane.
"Very few shows have ever been cancelled in our 50 year career. We are working with our agency Dragon Productions, as well as the promoters to reschedule these dates.
"We would like to thank our booking agent Bart Gabriel, the promoters and of course all the Raven Lunatics who were coming to the shows for your understanding.
"We will be back, stronger than ever! Rock Until You Drop!"
The band shared a video message from John that be seen below:
