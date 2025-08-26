Kelly Osbourne Calls Out 'Disrespectful Dirtbag' WWE Star Over Ozzy Comments

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly took to social media and called out WWE star Becky Lynch a "disrespectful dirtbag' over comments that the wrestler made in the late Black Sabbath legend's hometown.

Lynch made the comments during an appearance at Monday's edition of Raw in Birmingham, England. She told Nikki Bella her reason for refusing to wrestle in Birmingham.

She said, "The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago... But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A., a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die too."

Kelly responded via Instagram, "@beckylynch.fanll you are a disrespectful dirtbag: Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. #birminghamforever shame on the @wwe for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!," according to LAmbgoat

