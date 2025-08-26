Michael Monroe Pulls Out Of Buckcherry Tour Due To Injury

Iconic Hanoi Rocks frontman Michael Monroe is recovering from a knee injury and that that forced him to pull out of dates that he had scheduled with Buckcherry.
Monroe's camp shared via Facebook, Michael is recovering from a ruptured meniscus and, on medical advice, has been instructed to refrain from touring for the next three months to ensure proper healing and to avoid long-term damage.
"We had an amazing time on our American tour in April and we are truly disappointed that we won't be able to come back as planned. Anyone who purchased VIP experiences will be refunded. We look forward to returning to the USA in 2026.
