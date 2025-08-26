The Who Resuming Farewell Tour Following Illness

The Who have announced that they will be resuming their North American farewell tour tonight with a show at Fenway Park in Boston, after they were forced to postpone two shows last week due to illness.
Last week's stops of "The Song is Over" North American Farewell Tour in Philadelphia (August 21st) and Atlantic City (August 23rd), were postponed because of an illness within the band.
The band shared via social media that they are ready to return to the stage. They wrote,, We're very pleased to announce that tonight's show at Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox, in Boston, MA will be going ahead.
"Thanks for your patience while we're re-scheduling the dates for Philadelphia and Atlantic City. We shall post on here as soon as those new dates are finalised and we thank you for hanging in there.
"The Who's special guests tonight are The Joe Perry Project, featuring Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Buck Johnson, Chris Robinson, Robert Deleo and Eric Kretz. They will also be with us for our show at the Hollywood Bowl on September 17th. Have a great night, Wholigans!"
