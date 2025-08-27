Singled Out: Megg Jacobs' Death

Metalcore artist Megg Jacobs just released her new single and video entitled "Death", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

When I told my production team at Spicehouse that I wanted to transition to a heavier sound in the new year, I knew they were going to knock it out of the park. I sent over a playlist of songs I'd like the new songs to fit alongside a Pinterest board full of images that I felt would represent this new era.

They were immediately on board and quickly sent over snippets of songs for me to work with. When I started the writing process for "DEATH," I kind of meditated on how frustrated I had become with what I feel is narcissistic behavior by our leaders. The inability to see beyond themselves for the greater good of the people. I jokingly wrote "I think all politicians should lick toads" in a notebook full of song ideas, but then it became more than a joke.

I wanted to really explore the idea of an ego death as a consequence of being unable to move past extremes in thinking. In life, I think we're very prone to thinking about things only in black and white, when the reality is more of a messy gray. In the spirit of extremes and black and white thinking, it only felt appropriate to have two sides of the song and visuals, showcasing how both sides are their own version of hell. "ego" became the first track, ushering the listeners into this world and idea, while "DEATH" is the second and final track, taking that world and shattering it.

