Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Share 'Dead Weight' Video

Dark Chapel, which is fronted by Black Label Society guitarist Dario Lorina, have released a music video for their song "Dead Weight" The melancholic ballad comes from their album "Spirit In The Glass".

The band will be releasing a special deluxe vinyl edition of the album on October 10th that will be pressed on blue vinyl and contain two brand new songs, "Hit Of Your Love" and "Echoes of a Stone Heart II".

They will be promoting the album by hitting the road with Dario's Black Label Society bandmate Zakk Wylde's Zakk Sabbath this fall for a U.S. tour and will also be supporting Corrosion Of Conformity in Las Vegas on October 17th. Find the dates here.

Related Stories

Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Reveal 'Corpse Flower' Video

Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video

News > Dark Chapel