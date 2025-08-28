Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Share 'Dead Weight' Video

Dark Chapel, which is fronted by Black Label Society guitarist Dario Lorina, have released a music video for their song "Dead Weight" The melancholic ballad comes from their album "Spirit In The Glass".
The band will be releasing a special deluxe vinyl edition of the album on October 10th that will be pressed on blue vinyl and contain two brand new songs, "Hit Of Your Love" and "Echoes of a Stone Heart II".
They will be promoting the album by hitting the road with Dario's Black Label Society bandmate Zakk Wylde's Zakk Sabbath this fall for a U.S. tour and will also be supporting Corrosion Of Conformity in Las Vegas on October 17th. Find the dates here.
