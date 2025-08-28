Miss May I Share 'Pray For Silence' Video

Miss May I have released a music video for their brand new single "Pray For Silence", which their camp says is the first taste of new music leading up to a new album next year.

They had this to say about the track, "I don't think we could have chosen a more honest and heartfelt song for our first release as the new lineup than 'Pray For Silence.

"As life grows heavier and the world feels like it's at a breaking point, this song captures something we all crave - some peace, even just for a moment."

Fans can catch the band on tour this fall with Blessthefall and at the Orlando edition of Warped Tour in November.

