.

Miss May I Share 'Pray For Silence' Video

08-28-2025
Miss May I Share 'Pray For Silence' Video

Miss May I have released a music video for their brand new single "Pray For Silence", which their camp says is the first taste of new music leading up to a new album next year.

They had this to say about the track, "I don't think we could have chosen a more honest and heartfelt song for our first release as the new lineup than 'Pray For Silence.

"As life grows heavier and the world feels like it's at a breaking point, this song captures something we all crave - some peace, even just for a moment."

Fans can catch the band on tour this fall with Blessthefall and at the Orlando edition of Warped Tour in November.

Related Stories
Miss May I Share 15th Anniversary Version of 'Architect' Feat. Currents

Miss May I Drop Off Tour With Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red

Miss May I Free Fall With New Video

Miss May I Deliver Earth Shaker

Miss May I 'Bleed Together' With New Video

News > Miss May I

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Shaun Foist Forced To Quit Breaking Benjamin- Mudvayne Return With First New Song In 16 Years 'Hurt People Hurt People'- Miss May I Share 'Pray For Silence' Video- more

Slayer Confirm Massive Stadium Concert- Bon Jovi Recruits Jelly Roll, Springsteen, Joe Elliott For Expanded 'Forever'- Robby Krieger Plans Doors Celebration Concert - more

Day In Country

Parker McCollum, Nickelback, Tanya Tucker Lead Cattle Country Music Festival Lineup- NEEDTOBREATHE Team With The Red Clay Strays- more

-
Day In Pop

Jessie J Cancels U.S. Tour and Postpones UK and Euro Dates Due To Surgery- Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, And Brasil Unveil 2026 Lineup- more

Reviews

The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered

Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix

Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025

Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home

RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More

Latest News

Ozzy, Motley Crue, Guns N' Roses Items Highlight GRAMMY Museum Mississippi 80s Rock Exhibition

Hayley Williams Streaming New Album 'Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party'

Sleeping With Sirens Launching Their Don't Let The Party Die Tour

Shaun Foist Forced To Quit Breaking Benjamin

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2025 Winter Tour

Heart's Ann Wilson To Tell Her Own Story With 'In My Voice' Documentary

Mudvayne Return With First New Song In 16 Years 'Hurt People Hurt People'

Miss May I Share 'Pray For Silence' Video