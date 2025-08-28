Mudvayne Return With First New Song In 16 Years 'Hurt People Hurt People'

Mudvayne have returned with their first new single in 16 years entitled "HURT PEOPLE HURT PEOPLE" via Alchemy Recordings as they gear up to launch their L.D. 50 25th anniversary tour.

Chad Gray had this to say about the new track, "Hurt People Hurt People' has probably been around since the beginning of man. Certainly, longer than the phrase ever existed. The endless cycle of projecting our pain onto others.

"I think I wrote this song as a reminder to myself to break the cycle. We create our own suffering, our own hurt. It's time for us to create self-love and let go of the pain. It was never ours to begin with."

Their L.D. 50 25th Anniversary Tour will feature support from Static-X and Vended and is set to kick off on September 11th in Dubuque, IA at the Q Casino and will conclude on October 26th in Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun.

9/11 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino - Back Waters Stage

9/13 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

9/14 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

9/16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom

9/17 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

9/19 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Exposition Center

9/20 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

9/21 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

9/23 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

9/24 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

9/26 - Las Vegas, NV - Palms Casino Resort - Pearl Theater

9/27 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

9/28 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium

9/30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - Theater of the Clouds

10/1 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - BECU Live

10/3 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

10/5 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park

10/7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

10/9 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

10/11 - Dallas, TX - Gilley's Dallas - South Side Ballroom

10/12 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/13 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

10/16 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant - Grand Theater

10/18 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/19 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

10/22 - Virginia Beach, VA - Virginia Beach Dome

10/24 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

10/25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun - Arena

