Shaun Foist Forced To Quit Breaking Benjamin

Breaking Benjamin shared the sad news with fans that drummer Shaun Foist has been forced to leave the band for health reasons and they have recruited Asking Alexandra's James Cassells to step in for their fall tour.

The band shared, "We are thankful to @shaunwfoist for all the years of playing with us and being a part of the Breaking Benjamin family. The fall tour starts tomorrow and we are welcoming our friend @cassells to the stage."

The post was accompanied by the following photo statement from Shaun, "Friends, family, and most importantly, the fans- I've battled Hashimoto's disease since 2017,facing fatigue, leg weakness, stiffness, weight changes, and overall drum playing control issues.

"During the Awaken The Fallen Tour, I was experiencing extreme leg fatigue and complications, making drumming nearly impossible. we ran tests on my back that came out fine thankfully, but tests confirmed Hashimoto's had flared, pushing my thyroid into 'hyper' mode, causing weakness and weight loss.

"After speaking with my family and doctors, I've decided to step away from the road at this time to focus on healing. please continue supporting the band and enjoying the shows. i care deeply about our legacy, and i don't want my health to affect performances. thank you for the years of love and support. I will play drums again."

Related Stories

Hear Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Cover Avril Lavigne's 'I'm With You'

Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Delivers 'Us Against The World' Video

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace Teaming For Co-Headline Tour

Breaking Benjamin Reveal Video For Chart Topping 'Awaken'

News > Breaking Benjamin