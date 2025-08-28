Singled Out: LYLVC's Barely Human

LYLVC just released their new single "Barely Human", along with a sci-fi themed clip that features Indio Falconer Downey. To celebrate we asked vocalist Alyse Zavala to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Since I was a child, I've struggled with dissociation and cutting off my emotions to avoid feeling pain. Sometimes the easiest way for me "to be strong" and "survive' the hardest times in my life, was just turning off my "switch" and hyper-focusing on work or achieving the next goal. Robotic and embracing logic, but feeling really numb and empty in life. I felt guilty growing up thinking something was wrong with me, knowing that people could love me- but I wouldn't be able to fully love them back. I felt like a monster.

I write computer viruses for my day job, and I was thinking what if I created a virus that infected the human genome. In my attempt to "connect", I killed so many people... But the humans that survived were able to integrate with machine code and machine parts easier. Everyone was at war and replacing injured body parts with robotic limbs, robotic eyes, etc. We were all "Barely Human" in this post-apocalyptic world, but some of us wanted to shut off our emotions forever. "My soul, my switch has turned off, I'm whole, all empathy is lost- Become this world of chaos, so contagious, the code to break us..."

The code to break all of humanity was my fault. "Save me, I'm barely human... Blame me, I am the ruin..."

"Barely Human" was originally written to be the first song of our live set, and it ended up being raw and vulnerable- and just seeking someone in the crowd to connect to. Someone who could save me from myself.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

