Oasis Stream 'Bring It On Down' From Second Edinburgh Show

Bruce Henne | 08-29-2025
Oasis Stream 'Bring It On Down' From Second Edinburgh Show

(hennemusic) Oasis is streaming audio of a live performance of "Bring It On Down" from the second of three recent shows in Edinburgh, Scotland. The tour continues to make headlines as it marks the first performances by the Gallagher brothers in 16 years.

The track from 1994's "Definitely Maybe" was featured during the group's August 9 concert at the city's Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium as part of its "Live '25" tour.

The series recently opened in North America for a pair of events in Toronto, ON, and is now playing multiple dates in the US. Oasis will release an expanded 30th anniversary version of "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?" on October 3.

Stream "Bring It On Down" live from Edinburgh here.

