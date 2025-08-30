Singled Out: Waves in April's Leviathan

Texas metalcore band Waves in April just released their new single "Leviathan", and to celebrate we asked guitarist Dierks Canada to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

'I'd say that 'Leviathan' is definitely revolutionary for us and our sound. It's what we have always been trying to get across, and we have been searching for it for years.

This song comes out on August 29th and we are doing a bunch of special stuff around its release. We also have an album in the works that will be out probably the first half of next year.

This song is the first official taste of what that album will sound like. I cannot wait to share this heavy, beautiful, climatic piece of chaotic beauty with you guys. It's only up from here. As above, so below.

