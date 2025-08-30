Singled Out: Waves in April's Leviathan

Texas metalcore band Waves in April just released their new single "Leviathan", and to celebrate we asked guitarist Dierks Canada to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
'I'd say that 'Leviathan' is definitely revolutionary for us and our sound. It's what we have always been trying to get across, and we have been searching for it for years.
This song comes out on August 29th and we are doing a bunch of special stuff around its release. We also have an album in the works that will be out probably the first half of next year.
This song is the first official taste of what that album will sound like. I cannot wait to share this heavy, beautiful, climatic piece of chaotic beauty with you guys. It's only up from here. As above, so below.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
The Who To Rock MSG One Last Time- Stream The Hives Forever Forever The Hives- Alabama Shakes Return With First New Single In Over A Decade- more
Metallica Tribute Ozzy At Special Intimate Show- Bon Jovi Share Springsteen Collaboration and 'Red, White And Jersey'- Oasis- more
Dierks Bentley Makes Television Debut Of 'Jesus Love Me' On GMA- Stephen Wilson Jr Covers 90s Alt-Rock Classics On New EP- K. Michelle Shares 'Country' Debut- more.
DJ Khaled Returns With First New Music In Three Years- Linkin Park, Yungblud Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup- Jagwar Twin Delivers New Anthem 'LOOP'- more
Devon Allman - The Blues Summit
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered
Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
KRAMON and Meredith Adelaide Deliver 'Change' Video
Bryan Adams Streaming New Album 'Roll With The Punches'
John Oates Celebrates New Album With 'A Ways Away' Visualizer
Sarah Halter Unleashes 'Agitation'
1916 Share New Song 'Upon The Green'
The Who To Rock MSG One Last Time
Stream The Hives Forever Forever The Hives
Alabama Shakes Return With First New Single In Over A Decade 'Another Life'