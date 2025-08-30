Supertramp Classics Get Half-Speed Remaster Reissues

Half-speed Remastered Supertramp' 'Crime Of The Century' and 'Crisis? What Crisis?' albums have been released to mark the records 50th anniversary. We were sent these details:

Originally released on October 25, 1974, 'Crime Of The Century' was Supertramp's era-defining third album that catapulted them to global success, breaking them into the UK top five and U.S. Billboard top 40 for the first time. As the album fast tracked the band's global popularity, they would write and record 'Crisis? What Crisis?' that was released on November 28, 1975, 13 months after 'Crime Of The Century'.

With oversight of the band as well as co-producer Ken Scott, these 50th anniversary reissues have been remastered at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios giving them greater detail and the best possible clarity. Both are available here.

'Crime Of The Century' followed the release of their self-titled debut in 1970 and 1971's 'Indelibly Stamped' albums, neither of which had garnered much commercial success, and their record contract had completed.

It may be hard to believe now, but 'Crime Of The Century' was not an instant hit upon its original release. 'Bloody Well Right' was the first single released in the U.S. reaching number 35 in the Billboard Hot 100, but it wasn't until the release of 'Dreamer' in February 1975 that the track caught the imagination and momentum truly began to build. Its distinctive and unique charm resulted in almost blanket radio play across the UK, with it charting at number 13. As a result, the album broke into the UK top five shortly before the band were to tour the U.S. This proved to be a pivotal time, 'Bloody Well Right' became 'Dreamers' B-side and this laid the foundation for incredible critical and commercial success around the world.

'Crisis? What Crisis?' was written and recorded in arguably the busiest period of the band's career. They were in the midst of their first U.S. tour when Roger broke his wrist accidentally and the tour was forced to end. It was imperative that the band continued their world dominating trajectory and new writing and recording was the only option.

With little time to write new material, recording sessions started with some material written for 'Crime Of The Century' and beyond, with new material being written later in the process that made the album.

With the benefit of being able to look back at Supertramp's incredible body of work, 'Crisis? What Crisis?' is now regarded by many as the record that bridges their sound from their earlier prog records to their more commercially successful period and is a significant and vital part of the bands musical journey. Nestled in between the behemoths 'Crime Of The Century' and 'Even The Quietest Moments', it was clear by the mid 80's this album was an integral part of their creative development.

50+ years since the release of these records it is impossible to ignore the influence and impact of the band. 'Crime Of The Century' was seen and celebrated as a cornerstone of prog rock as early as 1978 and was regarded as one of the all time great records, ranking at 108 in The World Critic Lists (which recognized the 200 greatest albums of all time by notable rock critics and DJs) and the praise continued and appeared in multiple "Greatest Albums Of All Time" lists by rock music authorities like Rolling Stone, Classic Rock and Prog Magazine. Globally, both records have sold millions and been certified Diamond, Platinum, and Gold in multiple countries, but arguably the biggest triumph of this period of the band's career is their influence and impact on rock music.

Tracklists:

Crime of the Century

Side A

1 School

2 Bloody Well Right

3 Hide in Your Shell

4 Asylum

Side B

1 Dreamer

2 Rudy

3 If Everyone Was Listening

4 Crime of the Century



Crisis? What Crisis?

Side A

1 Easy Does It

2 Sister Moonshine

3 Ain't Nobody But Me

4 A Soapbox Opera

5 Another Man's Woman

Side B

1 Lady

2 Poor Boy

3 Just A Normal Day

4 The Meaning

5 Two Of Us

