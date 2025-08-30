The Who To Rock MSG One Last Time

Rock legends The Who took to social media this morning (August 30th) to celebrate that they will be performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City for one last time tonight as part of their The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour.

The band shared, "Tonight marks a monumental moment in rock history as The Who return to Madison Square Garden one final time on The Song Is Over: North American Farewell Tour.

"For decades, this legendary New York City venue has echoed with the thunder of Townshend's windmills and Daltrey's iconic roar - and tonight, we gather to celebrate that legacy. This isn't just a concert; it's a farewell to an era that shaped generations.

"To every fan who's ever sung along, raised a fist, or felt the power of their music - this night is for you. Let's make it unforgettable. Long live The Who. Forever loud! Our special guest tonight is the fabulous Feist."

