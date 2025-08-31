.

Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show

Cyndi Lauper brought out a number of special guest stars at her concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night (August 31st), which was the final stop of her farewell tour.

Trombone Shorty was the first guest, joining Cyndi for "Iko Iko." Lauper took center stage for most of the show but then brought out Joni Mitchell for a rendition of "Carey".

John Legend then took the stage for a performance of Cyndi's classic hit "Time After Time". Next up was Jake Wesley Rogers for the song "Money Changes Everything".

Cyndi closed out the show with "Shine", followed by "True Colors" that included a guest appearance by SZA. She was then joined by Cher for her break-out hit "Girls Just Want To Have Fun".

