It's Karma It's Cool Unleash 'Goliath'

It's Karma It's Cool have released their new single and video "Goliath". The track is the latest preview of their forthcoming new album, 'One Million Suburban Sunsets'.

Vocalist Jim Styring says of the track, "'Goliath' is about finding and believing in yourself, in a world of constant doubt and struggle. It's about digging deep for the courage to move forward, staying focused and overcoming whatever mental or physical giant is holding you back".

Initially available from the band's Bandcamp for FREE, it becomes widely available from digital stores the following week, the song was recorded, mixed, mastered and produced by Martyn Bewick @ Playing Aloud Studios, Lincoln, UK

